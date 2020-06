6 KAS officers transferred

General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of six junior KAS officers.

As per the order, Vipan Bhagat has been transferred and posted as Assistant Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rural-II, Jammu; Sonam Verma has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rural-I, Jammu; Haroon Rashid Naik has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kathua; Bilal Hassan Najar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bandipora; Sheikh Inayatullah has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Pulwama and Naseer Ahmed Baba has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ganderbal.