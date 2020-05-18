61 secretariat employees, families to leave for Srinagar today

At least 61 Kashmiri employees working in civil secretariat will leave for Srinagar on Tuesday, along with their families, ahead of Eid festival.

The employees were stranded in Janipur, and Bathindi areas which had been declared as red and containment zones, said President, Non-Gazetted Civil Secretariat Employees Union (NGCSEU), Rauf Ahmed Bhat.

Bhat said at least 61 employees and their families will leave for Srinagar in SRTC buses from Jammu.

Most of the employees from Kashmir have already shifted to Srinagar after their posting in summer secretariat in Srinagar.

The Move offices of secretariat have been working simultaneously in Srinagar as well as Jammu this time as the government has deferred the biannual Darbar Move due to coronavirus pandemic.