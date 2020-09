General Administration Department (GAD) today deployed 62 Junior Scale KAS officers (Probationers) in Jammu and Kashmir for assisting in coronavirus mitigation efforts in seven most affected districts.

As per the order, the GAD deployed 20 Jr KAS in Srinagar, 20 in Jammu, 2 in Basohli (Kathua), 4 in Anantnag district, 4 in Baramulla, 4 in Rajouri, 4 in Kathua, and 4 in Udhampur district.