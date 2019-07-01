Jammu
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 1:07 AM

69 killed, 132 injured in 10 major road accidents in J&K in 2019

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 1:07 AM
GK photo

Ten major road accidents in J&K have resulted in the death of 69 persons and injuries to 132 so far this year, officials said Monday. Fifty five people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in five accidents in the last 24 days.

While 35 persons were killed and 17 others injured in an accident in Kishtwar Monday, 11 students were killed and seven others were injured when a bus fell into deep gorge on Mughal Road in Shopian district on June 27.

Trending News

KISHTWAR ROAD ACCIDENT | 35 KILLED

'Will not tolerate separatism, terrorism in JK'

Governor pays obeisance at Amarnath cave

People now know Modi-Shah duo harmful for country: Congress

President Kovind, PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, others express grief

Similarly, 18 persons were injured in a mishap in Kishtwar district on June 22. Nine persons were killed in Leh on June 8 when their vehicle rolled down Chang La pass area. Three persons were killed and five others were injured in Udhampur on June 5, followed by injuries to 14 persons in another mishap in Doda district on June 14, they said.

Related News