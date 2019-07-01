69 killed, 132 injured in 10 major road accidents in J&K in 2019

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Ten major road accidents in J&K have resulted in the death of 69 persons and injuries to 132 so far this year, officials said Monday. Fifty five people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in five accidents in the last 24 days.

While 35 persons were killed and 17 others injured in an accident in Kishtwar Monday, 11 students were killed and seven others were injured when a bus fell into deep gorge on Mughal Road in Shopian district on June 27.

Similarly, 18 persons were injured in a mishap in Kishtwar district on June 22. Nine persons were killed in Leh on June 8 when their vehicle rolled down Chang La pass area. Three persons were killed and five others were injured in Udhampur on June 5, followed by injuries to 14 persons in another mishap in Doda district on June 14, they said.