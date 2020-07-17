6th BoDs Jammu &Kashmir Medical Supply Corporation Limited meet | JKMSCL Board approves budget estimates of Rs 827 lakh for 2020-21

The Board of Directors (BoD) of J&K Medical Supply Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) on Friday approved proposed budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21 for Rs. 827.00 lakh.

The approval was given in the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of JKMSCL, which was chaired by the Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo

The Commissioner also reviewed functioning of the Corporation here Friday.

The Board approved revised budget estimates for the Financial Year 2019-20 for Rs. 709.10 lakh and proposed Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2020-21 for Rs. 827.00 lakh.

It also approved minutes of the 5th meeting and decisions taken in it besides adopting financial statement for the year 2018-19 and approving financial statement for the year 2019-20 upto 30-10-2019.

The Board authorized the MD JKMSCL to invoke Force Majeure Clause in case of all purchase orders placed between 20-12-2019 to 5-3-2020, according to that the minimum delivery period would be upto 150 days (in case of normal delivery period of 60 days) and 180 days (in case of normal delivery period of 90 days) with a phased delivery of 50 per cent completion by 60 to 90 days, rest 30 per cent completion by 110 to 140 days and balance 20 per cent completion by 150 to 180 days respectively, without imposing LD.

Besides, the Board also took several important decisions relating to functioning of the JKMSCL and called upon the management to further streamline working of the Corporation to meet the supply requirement of medicines and diagnostic equipments to the government health institutions across the UT. The Board stressed upon the need for a close coordination between heads of the institutions and JKMSCL for timely procurement and supply of essential drugs and equipments.

Other important issues raised and discussed in the meeting included release of Security Deposits/Performance Security in favour of the Suppliers, Supply and installation of four Cold Storage Rooms at Drug Ware Houses of JKMSCL which also received the nod of the Board.

Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, Principal Government Dental College, Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma, State Drug Controller, Lotika Khajuria, Director, Indian System of Medicines, Dr. Mohan Singh, Director Family Welfare, Dr. Chander Prakash, Managing Director, JKMSCL, Dr. Yashpal Sharma were present in the meeting while some senior level officers from Srinagar attended the meeting through video conferencing.