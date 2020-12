7 judges, 30 Sub-Judges, 48 Munsiffs transferred

In a major reshuffle, J&K High Court today ordered transfer and posting of 7 judges, 30 Sub-Judges, and 48 Munsiffs in J&K.

As per the transfer orders, seven judges i.e. Naseer Ahmed Dar has been transferred and posted as Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ) in Anantnag, RS Jasrotia has been transferred and posted as PO, MACT, Jammu, Riyaz-ul-Haq has been transferred and posted as ADJ Srinagar, Deepak Sethi has been transferred and posted as PDJ Leh, Sunil Sangra has been transferred and posted as Fast Track Court, Budgam, Ashraf Khan has been transferred and posted as First ADJ, Baramulla and Mohammed Rafiq Chak has been transferred and posted as PDJ Kargil.

Judge RS Jasrotia shall join before Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing of J&K High Court and shall remain attached there till the retirement of KS Parihar, PO MACT, Jammu on December 31, 2020 or till his deputation is cleared by the Government.

Similarly, 30-Sub-Judges have also been transferred. Javed Ahmed Geelani has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Handwara, Ajay Kumar Gupta has been transferred and posted as CJM Jammu, Mohammed Ashraf Bhat has been transferred and posted as CJM Pulwama, Raja Mohammed Tasleem has been transferred and posted as CJM Anantnag, Bashir Ahmed Munshi has been transferred and posted as CJM Udhampur, Vinod Kumar has been transferred and posted as CJM Samba, Spalzes Angmo has been transferred and posted as CJM Leh, Mansoor Ahmed Lone has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Baramulla, Mir Wajahat has been transferred and posted as Sub-judge, Bijbehara, Adil Mustaq has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag, Fozia Paul has been transferred and posted as Special, DLSA, Budgam, Mehreen Mushtaq has been transferred and posted as Special, DLSA, Kulgam, Feroz Ahmed Khan, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA, Shopian, Imran Hussain Wani has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA, Kishtwar, Preet Simran Kour has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Udhampur, Fayaz Qureshi has been transferred and posted as Judge Small Causes, Srinagar, Umesh Sharma has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar Inspection, Sheikh Gouwhar Hussain has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama, Jahangir Bakshi has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam, Tabassum has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA, Ganderbal, Anjana Rajput has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile, Kathua, Munish Kumar Manhas has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Bhaderwah, Geeta Kumari has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Nowshera, Surinder Kumar Thapa has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA, Rajouri, Manzoor Hussain has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Vailoo, Sarfaraz Nawaz has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch, Javed Rana has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Trehgam, Wajahat Hussain Qazmi has been transferred and posted as Secretary, DLSA, Poonch and Tsewang Phuntsog has been transferred and posted as CJM Kargil.

Meanwhile, 48-Munsiffs have also been transferred. Munsiff, Iqbal Ahmed Akhoon has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Baramulla, Phuntsong Angmo has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Leh, Riyaz Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Rajouri, Tabasum Qadir has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Srinagar, Rajeev Kumar has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Doda, Jyoti Bhagat has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Jammu, Fida Hussain Nayek has been transferred and posted as Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Anantnag, Sidhant Vaid has been transferred and posted as Munsiff, RS Pura, Shabir Malik has been transferred and posted as Additional Special MM Traffic Srinagar, Urvashi Raina has been posted as Munsiff, Jammu, Anjeet Singh has been posted as Munsiff, Ukhral, Suhasni Vasisatha has been posted as Additional Special MM RS Pura, Tarun Mahajan has been posted as Munsiff, Budhal, Rohit Sharma has been posted as Munsiff, Gool, Rashi Verma has been posted as Additional Munsiff, Samba, Shilpa Dogra has been posted as Munsiff, Sunderbani, Neena Thakur has been posted Additional Special MM Doda, Shayesta Nazir has been posted as third Additional Munsiff, Srinagar, Shahber Ayaz has been posted as District Mobile Magistrate (T), Anantnag, Bazila Bashir has been posted as City Munsiff, Srinagar, Danishta Shafi has been posted as Munsiff Magam, Himani Parihar has been posted as Additional Special MM Ramban, Shafiq Mushtaq Lone has been posted as District Mobile Magistrate (T), Sopre, Fakhar-un-Nisa has been psoted as Additional Special MM Ganderbal, Saloni Anand has been posted as Munsiff, Banihal, Ahtzaz Ahmed has been posted as Munsiff, Bani, Muneer Ahmed Bhat has been posted as Munsiff, Chandusa, Cheena Sumbria has been posted as Additional Special MM Thanamandi, Farah Bashir has been posted as Munsiff, Cherari Sharief, Uzma Amin has been posted as Munsiff, Budgam, Raja Arshad Hamid has been posted as Additional Special MM Awantipora, Towfeel Ahmed Mir has been posted as Munsiff, Bandipora with Additional Charge of Munsiff Gurez, Altaf Ahmed Mir has been posted as Munsiff, DH Pora, Mahjaabeen Akhter has been posted as Munsiff Kishtwar, Mahavir Singh has been posted as Munsiff Mahore, Arvind Manhas has been posted as Munsiff, Gandoh – Bhalessa, Kartar Singh has been posted as Munsiff, Kangan, Karan Bijyal has been posted as Munsiff, Qazigund, Bhanu Bhasin has been posted as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Poonch, Lakshay Badyal has been posted as Munsiff, Dooru, Manmohan Kumar has been posted as Additional Special MM Pahalgam, Vishal Bharti has been posted as Additional Special MM Kulgam, Shazia Chowdhary has been posted as Munsiff, Mendhar, Deldan Angmo has been posted as Munsiff, Drass, Arusa Chowdary has been posted as Munsiff Leave Reserve Post, High Court, Jammu, Adnan Manzoor has been posted as Munsiff, Handwara, Mohammed Waseem Mirza has been posted as Munsiff, Tangdhar, and Mainaaz Qadir has been posted as Munsiff, Anantnag.

Meanwhile, Wangial Tsering Munsiff, Sankoo shall hold the additional charge of JJB, Kargil.