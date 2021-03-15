7 Medical Officer's appointments cancelled after non-joining

Health and Medical Education Department today ordered cancellation of appointment of seven Medical Officers who failed to join the place of duty despite lapse of prescribed time.

“The Director, Health Services, Jammu vice communication no DHSJ/ES-3/G.O-111/4045 dated 08-03-2021 furnished the information that 7 Medical Officers (appointees), who have not joined at their respective place of postings upto the last date of joining i.e., 05-03-2021,” reads an order issued by the H&M Education Department.

The order says that the Director Health Services, Kashmir had intimated that all the appointees have physically joined their respective place of postings.

Based on the reports from both the Directors of Health Services, the Health and Medical Education Department ordered that “The appointment of 7 Medical Officers, appointed vide Government order No- 111 – JK (HME) of 2021 dated 12-02-2021, shall be deemed to have been cancelled, ab-initio for their failure to join within prescribed period of time.”

Pertinently, on the recommendation of J&K Public Service Commission, sanction was accorded to the temporary appointment of 12 candidates as Medical Officers in Jammu and Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service in the pay scale level-9 (52700-166700), alongwith their postings by the Health and Medical Education Department.