7 officers transferred in Horticulture Deptt

Horticulture Department on Friday ordered transfer and posting of officers in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the transfer order issued by Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Central, Kashmir. He will also look after the work of Joint Director Kashmir in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Javed Ahmed Bhat has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Horticulture Officer Budgam vice Abdul Hamid Bhat and Abdul Hamid Bhat has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Horticulture Officer, Ganderbal, vice Manzoor Ahmed Bhat.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta has been transferred and posted as Incharge DLSMS (Pomology) Jammu vice Pardeep Gupta, whereas Pardeep Gupta has been transferred and posted as Incharge DLSMS (Pomology) Srinagar vice Sandeep Kumar Gupta. He will also hold the additional charge of DLSMS Ganderbal till further orders.

Abid Hussain has been transferred and posted as Horticulture Development Officer Bhagwa. He will also hold charge of HDO Assar till further orders.

Rahat Bashir has also been transferred and posted as Horticulture Development Officer Bhaderwah vice Abid Hussain.