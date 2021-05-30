70 sheep killed, 10 injured by lightning in J&K's Poonch

At least 70 sheep died and ten were injured due to lightning and thunderstorms at Kali Choti Dhok in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

News agency GNS quoted the officials saying the flash of electricity struck the herd belonging to one Sthara Shaikh, son of Abdul Aziz of Lathoong Surankote and his relatives.

The incident occurred when the nomads along with herds were on seasonal migration towards Kashmir valley, officials said.

A police officer confirmed the incident to GNS.

Meanwhile the affected families have requested the authorities to provide them compensation within the shortest possible time.