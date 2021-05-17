72 of 479 inmates test COVID-19 positive at Udhampur jail

Authorities on Monday said that 72 of the 479 inmates at Udhampur jail have been tested positive for COVID-19.

News agency KNO while quoting Superintendent of Udhampur Jail, Harish Kotwal reported that the samples of the inmates were collected yesterday and have tested positive for the deadly viral disease.

Kotwal added that the cases were detected through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test on Sunday.

He further said that precautionary measures have been taken in the jail already while the medicines and other related infrastructure are sufficiently available in jail.