73 labourers from Poonch, Ramban stranded in Nepal

At least 73 labourers from Poonch and Ramban districts are stranded in Nepal for the last more than two months.

These labourers accused the government of ignoring their repeated pleas to evacuate them.

The labourers said they tried to contact nodal officers, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Indian Embassy in Nepal, and officials in New Delhi on several occasion, but their pelase fell on deaf ears.

“We want to return to our home. We do labour work in Nepal for a company laying transmission line,” said MuhammedMushtaq, a resident of Ramban.

Disappointed with the official apathy, the labourers, requesting the J&K government to evacuate them from the neighbouring country, said they were finding it difficult to survive with no means to earn for their livelihood.

“After failing to get any attention from the government, at least 30 of our colleagues tried to leave for India this morning. However, Nepal police stopped them in another district. They are not being allowed to move on,” said Mushtaq.

He said a contractor from Poonch, MuhammedLatiefKhatana was providing taking their care after the government “forgot” them. He said Khatana was providing them food and other essentials on his own. “We haven’t received any help from the government. We appeal the government to evacuate us,” the labourers said.

Mushtaq said 33 people from Poonch and 40 people from Ramban have been working in Nepal.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, said “They have to approach consulate for their evacuation. They also contacted me, and I told them to contact Indian consulate in Nepal for the evacuation.”