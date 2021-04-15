Jammu, Today's Paper
8 JKAS officers promoted to Special Scale

The General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday promoted eight Selection Grade officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) to the Special Scale of KAS.

As per the order: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of eight JKAS officers of Selection Grade to Special Scale of KAS in the pay level of 13 (123100-215900) with immediate effect.”

The promoted officers include M S Choudhary, Nisar Ahmed Wani, Rajesh Kumar Savan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Angrez Singh Rana, Om ParkashBhagat, Ramesh Chander and Abdul Rashid War.

