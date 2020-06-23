85 posts from Anti Hijacking Unit transferred to CB

Home department has transferred 85 posts of various ranks of police officers from Anti Hijacking Unit to the Crime Branch J&K to enhance its investigating capabilities and to restructure it on modern lines.

“Sanction to reorganize Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir has been accorded to enhance the investigating capabilities and to restructure it on the modern lines,” a Home Department order said.

As per the order, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Special Crime Wing (SCW), Cyber Crime Investigation Center for Excellence (CICE), and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) wings of the Crime Branch will be strengthened with the reorganization.

According to the order there will be two units of the Economic Offences Wing with headquarters at Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.

Similarly, Special Crime Wing will also have a similar set-up with two units in both regions, each of these divisional units as also the CICE and ANTF will be headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP).

“The Crime Headquarters will discharge the responsibilities of intelligence, training and policy, CCTNS,” it said.

The Home department has also transferred 85 posts of various ranks of police officers from the Anti Hijacking Unit.

The posts include: one Superintendent of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 Inspectors, one (M) Inspector, 60 Sub Inspectors, 10 head constables, and two Selection Grade Constables (M).

Meanwhile, sanction has also been accorded to the transfer of 10 posts of Deputy Superintendents of Police (Executive) from the overall reserves of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service to the Crime Branch.

“The distribution inter-se of the above posts, along with the posts already sanctioned for the Crime Branch, will be made in consultation with the Police Headquarters,” it said.

The erstwhile Anti Hijacking Unit police officers were earlier performing their duties at the airports of Jammu and Srinagar, an official said. However, the security management at these airports has been taken over by the central paramilitary force from the J&K’s Anti Hijacking units.