'87,948 residents stranded outside J&K evacuated so far'

All travelers entering Jammu and Kashmir, either by flights, trains or other means of transportation will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and tested for COVID19, the government said on Saturday.

“If the test is negative, they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital on being tested positive. This is the protocol under the Disaster Management Act,” said the government.

The government has asked all airlines and other concerned to inform and brief their passengers in this regard to avoid any apprehension among the passengers regarding the protocol.

Meanwhile, about 151 passengers reached at Srinagar International Airport under Vande Bharat Mission taking the total toll of people travelled through COVID19 special flights to J&K to 652.

Nearly, 87,948 residents, stranded outside J&K due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic, have been brought back to through 26 COVID special trains, four flights besides scores of buses after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, the government has evacuated 65,374 residents of J&K, stranded in various other states and UTs, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home about 21,922 people through 26 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.

Nearly, 875 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 22 to May 23 morning while 797 passengers have reached today in the 10th COVID special train at Jammu and about 717 passengers have reached at Udhampur railway stations from Trivandrum.