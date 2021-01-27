9 JK Administrative Service officers get special scale

The General Administration Department Wednesday released the special scale (non-functional) in favour of nine members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services.

“In terms of non-functional (members) scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated 25 April 2018, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of special scale (non-functional) of Rs 37,400-6700 with grade pay of Rs 8700 (now revised to level-13 1,23,100-2,15,900) of J&K Administrative Service with effect from 1 July 2020,” reads the order.

The special scale (non-functional) has been released in favour of Syed HaniefBalkhi, Inam-ul-HaqSidiqui, SajidYehayaNaqash, Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, TahirFirdousDutta, Ravi Kumar Bharti, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Vishal Sharma, and Shabir Ahmad Raina.

“The order shall be without prejudice to the seniority of the officers or any review upon the finalisation of the seniority of the officers of J&K Administrative Service and subject to outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before the competent court of law,” it reads.