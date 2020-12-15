91 polling parties dispatched to Kathua

District Election Authority Kathua today dispatched 91 polling parties for Phase-VII polling of District Development Council elections and Panchayat, ULB By-polls being held tomorrow.

The polling staff left the Government Degree College, Kathua amid tight security to polling stations established in Kathua and Nagri DDC constituency under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Om Prakash Bhagat.

The polling parties include 40 for Kathua and 44 for Nagri DDC Constituencies. Seven polling parties have been deployed for by polls to two vacant seats of Kathua Municipal Council.

As per election authorities, 12 candidates are in fray for Kathua DDC constituency and 06 are contesting for Nagri DDC constituency, even as the seat is reserved for SC candidates.

For Sarpanch seat 04 candidates are in fray in block Kathua, and 11 candidates are in fray in Nagri Block.