94 polling parties reach Udhampur

District Election Authority, Udhampur today dispatched 94 polling parties to their polling booths along with election related material for last phase polling of District Development Council &Panchayat by Election being held in Ramnagar-I and II DDC constituencies.

District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr Piyush Singla was present as the polling staff left under heavy security cover from Government Degree College Boys Udhampur.

The District election Authority has established 48 Polling stations for 26138 voters in DDC Constituency Ramnagar-I and 46 Polling stations for 26205 voters in DDC constituency Ramnagar-II.