Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:29 PM

94 polling parties reach Udhampur

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:29 PM
Greater Kashmir

District Election Authority, Udhampur today dispatched 94 polling parties to their polling booths along with election related material  for last phase polling of District Development Council &Panchayat by Election being held in Ramnagar-I and II DDC constituencies.

District Panchayat Election Officer, Dr Piyush Singla was present as the polling staff left under heavy security cover from Government Degree College Boys Udhampur.

Trending News

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Kupwara job aspirants demand screening test

200 militants ready to infiltrate: GOC Kilo Force

Grand finale of music event held at Handwara

The District election Authority has established 48 Polling stations for 26138 voters in DDC Constituency Ramnagar-I and 46 Polling stations for 26205 voters in DDC constituency Ramnagar-II.

Related News