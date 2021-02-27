Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:59 AM

97 new cases, no COVID death in J&K in 24 hrs

UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:59 AM

J&K saw 97 new Covid cases on Saturday and 72 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering while no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in the state during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 97 people tested positive, 24 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, while 72 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

So far, 1,26,383 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 1,23,599 have recovered while 1,956 have succumbed to the disease.

The number of active cases is 828, of which 205 are from Jammu division and 623 are from Kashmir division.

