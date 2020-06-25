99 police personnel promoted

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday issued in-situ promotion orders in respect of 99 personnel of different ranks under different orders having lien and seniority in their respective units.

As per the order issued, three sub-inspectors (M) and ten sub-inspectors(S) have been granted in-situ promotion. Besides, six head constables, 53 selection grade constables and four constables have also been granted the promotion. 23 nursing orderlies have also been promoted to the higher standard pay scale.

While congratulating the promotees and their families, DGP expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm.