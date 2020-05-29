99,617 stranded JK residents evacuated: Government

J&K government on Friday said it has evacuated around 99,617 residents who were stranded in different parts of the country due to COVID19 lockdown.

As per the official data, the administrations has received 36 COVID special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 28,911 stranded passengers while about 70,706 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur.

“A total of around 97,012 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir by 36 COVID special trains, besides scores of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus,” said an official statement.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, about 1,862 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 28 to May 29 while 743 passengers have reached today in the 16th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 16 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 13,271 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,640 passengers have reached Udhampur in 20 special trains, so far.