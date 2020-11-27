9,99,232 stranded JK residents evacuated so far: Govt

The government has evacuated about 9,99,232 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID19 lockdown via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses so far amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration received 8,55,738 persons from other states and union territories including 948 from abroad and evacuated them through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 8765 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from November 26 to November 27 mornings while a total of 1,27,698 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have arrived so far in Jammu by trains and 15,696 passengers reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.