A-T Day to be observed today

The Anti-Terrorism Day observed every year on May 21 will be held with all due preventive measures in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Covid19 pandemic.

As per a circular of Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been proposed that anti-terrorism pledge may be taken in all government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions on May 21, 2020.

“Keeping in view the safety of participants and organisers and to avoid public gathering in view of the Covid 19 pandemic, officials have been advised to take anti-terrorism pledge solemnly in their rooms/offices itself,” the circular stated.

In addition, considering importance and solemnity of the occasion, innovative ways of propagating the message of anti-terrorism through digital and social media platforms, may also be considered, the circular has asked. The objective behind the observance of this day is to wean away the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the sufferings of common people and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest. To achieve the above objective, various anti-terrorism programmes and drives had been organised in the past.