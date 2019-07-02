Jammu
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 11:42 AM

Abducted girl rescued in Reasi, kidnapper arrested

A minor girl, allegedly abducted by a man, was rescued and her kidnapper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.

A resident of Kansi Patta in Reasi had Monday complained to the police that his daughter who had gone to attend summer classes on June 28 had not returned home, police said.

The complainant told the police that a person named Shankar Singh used to harass his daughter and he suspected him of abducting her, they added.

A case was registered and two special teams were constituted. After seeking technical inputs, the girl was rescued from Dera Baba area and Singh was arrested from Kanjli area on Monday night, they said.

