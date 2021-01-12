Abdullah, Mufti families torch bearers of Indian flag in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Describing the Abdullah and Mufti families as the “torch bearers” of the Indian flag in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president, Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said he would like to give them full credit for having this region with India.

“I have a lot of respect for both the families (Abdullah and Mufti). They have a contribution not only for this region (J&K) but for the country as a whole,” he told reporters here.

Responding to a question about these leaders’ influence on people with their “emotive slogans”, the former minister said, “I ask myself what was the contribution and the sacrifices of the two families for this country less.

“Is it not a fact that they were the torch bearers of the Indian flag in J&K. If we are with India, it is because of these families – at least one of the families openly and the other covertly. So I would like to give them credit for having this region with this country,” he said.

However, he attacked the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven mainstream parties including National Conference headed by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, and claimed that the alliance had crumbled sooner than they expected. “We never accepted this alliance as a people’s alliance. It was an alliance of the parties for the parties. They had to face the public and thus created a smoke screen. Anything on the foundation of a lie will crumble and it has crumbled sooner than we expected,” he said.