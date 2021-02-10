ACB attaches properties of Deputy Secy ARI and Training Department

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday attached the properties of Noor Alam, the Deputy Secretary in the ARI and Training Department.

A statement of ACB issued here said that Alam, a resident of village Gargal, Ward No 8 of tehsil Akhnoor, Jammu, presently residing near Makkah Masjid, Bathindi, Jammu is posted as Deputy Secretary in the ARI and Training Department and was formerly Tehsildar Akhnoor.

It said that a case was registered against him at Police Station ACB Jammu.

“A verification was conducted pertaining to the allegations that Noor Alam had during his service amassed huge properties, both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his own name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known and lawful sources of income,” the ACB statement said.