Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 11:38 PM

ACB attaches properties of Deputy Secy ARI and Training Department

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 11:38 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday attached the properties of Noor Alam, the Deputy Secretary in the ARI and Training Department.

A statement of ACB issued here said that Alam, a resident of village Gargal, Ward No 8 of tehsil Akhnoor, Jammu, presently residing near Makkah Masjid, Bathindi, Jammu is posted as Deputy Secretary in the ARI and Training Department and was formerly Tehsildar Akhnoor.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

It said that a case was registered against him at Police Station ACB Jammu.

“A verification was conducted pertaining to the allegations that Noor Alam had during his service amassed huge properties, both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his own name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known and lawful  sources of income,” the ACB statement said.

Related News