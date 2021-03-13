ACB attaches property worth crores of former FCI employee

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has attached the properties worth crores belonging to the former Chief Supervisor, FCI Godown, Udhampur& former Incharge Vigilance Squad in Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The ACB in a statement said, “on the basis of a Preliminary Enquiry to verify the facts that Rakesh Kumar Pargal, Chief Supervisor, FCI Godown, CA&PD Udhampur and Incharge Vigilance Squad in Food Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Department, by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, has amassed huge assets worth crores of rupees in the form of immovable/moveable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. During preliminary enquiry it was found that official has raised assets several times higher than the genuine income (salary) earned by the official from the service period.”

During enquiry, “after registration of FIR, searches were conducted during which 285 gms gold, incriminating material, documents were seized. Some accounts/lockers were also freezed after being found suspicious. RakeshPargal is also involved in Case FIR No. 01/2020 in PS ACB Doda regarding misappropriation of Rs 260 Crores on account of cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills. He was also arrested by ACB in this case.”

During the course of investigation it has been found that the accused has raised commercial building namely Feeling Farm Banquet Hall worth crores of rupees on land measuring 07 Kanals and 05 marlas and three storey residential building worth crores at RakhBadali, DevikaVihar Colony Udhampur.

“The Feeling Farm Banquet Hall and Residential Buildings have been attached by Anti Corruption Bureau under Section 8-B of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. Svt. 2006,” it further said.