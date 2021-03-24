ACB files chargesheet against SI in graft case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday produced a chargesheet against a Sub Inspector of Police Station Mendhar in a graft case.

An ACB spokesman said that the bureau produced a charge-sheet against Naseer Ahmed Khan of Pathanateer Mendhar, Poonch in a case under FIR No 1/2020 under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 registered at Police Station ACB Rajouri in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri.

The case was registered on the complaint that the accused, the then sub-inspector posted at Police Station Mendhar was demanding Rs 10,000 from the complainant for not presenting the chargesheet against his minor sister.

The complainant mentioned in his complaint that a case was registered against the members of his family at Police Station Mendhar and a chargesheet was produced in the court against him, his father, mother and wife.

The sub-inspector, being IO of the case, had kept the supplementary charge-sheet pending against the complainant’s minor sister and was demanding bribe from the complainant for not presenting the charge-sheet against her.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a team of Police Station ACB Rajouri successfully trapped the accused red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses and trap team members.

The accused was arrested on the spot.