ACB produces charge-sheet against 2 policemen

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) produced a charge-sheet against two policemen for demanding bribe.

A statement of ACB issued here said that ACB produced the charge-sheet in the Special Anti-Corruption Court Jammu in a case under FIR No 10/2018 of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (now ACB) under section 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and Section 4-A of J&K PC Act and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against Sohan Lal Sharma, the then Head Constable Police Station Gharota, Jammu and Amit Sharma, the then SPO Police Station Gharota, Jammu (now disengaged).

The statement said that a case was registered on the complaint that on 10th May 2018, the complainant purchased a buffalo along with a two-day-old calf for Rs 60,000.

It said that when he was taking these animals home in a vehicle, on way he was stopped by some locals of the area who handed him to the officials of Police Station Gharota who took him to the Police Station and seized the cattle and vehicle and registered an FIR against him.

The statement said that later on, the court had directed to release the cattle but the investigating officer Head Constable Sohan Lal demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe in lieu of the release of cattle.

It said that on the receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR No 10/2018 was registered at Police Station VOJ (now ACB) under sections 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and Section 4-A of J&K PC Act and 120-B of RPC and a trap team was constituted and trap laid.

The statement said that Sohan Lal and the accused Amit Sharma were caught red-handed demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10,000.

It said that after completion of the investigation and obtaining prosecution sanction against in service accused public servant, the charge-sheet against the accused Sohan Lal Sharma and Amit Sharma was presented before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.