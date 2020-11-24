ACB produces charge-sheet against former CEO Jammu

Anti-Corruption Bureau Tuesday presented a charge-sheet against the former Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu and 34 beneficiaries.

The charge-sheet was produced under FIR No 30/2014 under sections 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and 120-B, 466, 468 and 471 RPC Police Station VOJ (now ACB) against the then CEO Jammu (now retired), TarsemLal son of late Kartar Chand of House No 346, Digiana Jammu, other officials and 34 beneficiaries.

The accused by forgery and tampering of record, fraudulently increased academic and interview marks, accepted application forms after due date and managed selection of 34 candidates as Class IV employees.