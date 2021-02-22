ACB produces charge-sheet against former OSD of R&B Chief Engineer Jammu

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu Monday produced a charge-sheet against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the former R&B Chief Engineer Jammu.

A statement of ACB Jammu issued here said that it presented the charge sheet before the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu in case FIR No 22/2019 under section 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and Section 4-A and 4-F of J&K P C Act Amendment-2014 of ACB against Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, the then OSD of Chief Engineer, (R&B) Jammu, and Raju Singh, the then driver in the office of the Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) for judicial determination.