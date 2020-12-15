ACB produces charge-sheet in illegal mutation of Jammu land case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) presented a charge-sheet against Vipan Kumar, then Patwari Halqa Rajal Nowshera, Rajouri and the beneficiary Sudarshan Kumar in illegal mutation of land case on Tuesday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the ACB registered an FIR No 04/2017 under sections 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and Section 120-B RPC P/S VOJ (now ACB) against the accused Revenue officials in the Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rajouri.

The statement said the accused Sudershan Kumar managed the allotment under mutation No 187 dated 17 May 1982 for land measuring 48 kanal and 4 marlas situated at Rajal, Nowshera in Rajouri in connivance with the revenue officials and caused huge loss to the government by acquiring the allotment of government land by illegal means through accused revenue officials and sold out the said land for his monetary benefits.

It said the revenue officials Vipan Kumar, the then Patwari Halqa Rajal, Nowshera and Lal Man (now expired), the then Naib Tehsildar, Agrarian Reforms, Rajal entered, recorded and attested mutation No 187 dated 17 May 1982 for land measuring 48 kanal and 4 marlas situated at Rajal, Nowshera in Rajouri in favour of the accused Sudershan Kumar without lawful justification and entitlement in blatant abuse of power and committed offences.

The statement said the Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu after thorough investigation submitted the charge-sheet of the case as envisaged under section 173 Cr PC against the accused persons in the Court of the Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rajouri on 15 December 2020 for judicial determination.