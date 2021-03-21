ACB produces chargesheet against revenue official

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sunday produced a chargesheet against a revenue official and a beneficiary for tampering with revenue records.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the chargesheet was presented against the accused Muhammad Farooq, the then Patwari Halqa Dudu-Basantgarh (now Girdawar) of Kadwah, Basantgarh, Udhampur and the beneficiary Muhammad Javed of Dudu, Udhampur before the Court of Additional District and Session Judge, Anti-Corruption Udhampur in a case under FIR No 03/2016 under section 5(1) (d) r/w section 5(2) of J&K PC Act and Section 467, 468, 471 and 120-B/RPC registered against them at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (now ACB).

It said that the case was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Basantgarh into the allegations of tampering with the revenue record pertaining to Khasra No 76 (land measuring 2 kanal 18 marlas) in village Dudu which revealed that Farooq the then Patwari Halqa Dudu-Basantgarh, by abusing his official position hatched a criminal conspiracy with Javed and made false and fictitious entry of Girdawari to favour the beneficiary.

The statement said that during verification, it was revealed that Javed with the intention to grab the land of his sister Asmat Begum, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Farooq and got illegal entries of Girdwari made in the revenue record by tampering to register his claim on the land.

It said that Farooq despite having knowledge that the land belongs to Asmat and is under her cultivation, by abusing his official position made the wrong Girdwari entry into the Girdwari register during the Girdwari (Rabbi) 2005 for 4 Kanals 8 Marlas at Khasra No 76 (min) mentioning that it was a self cultivated piece of land (Khud Kasht) through Javed by manipulating the records, thus conferring the wrongful gain to the beneficiary and depriving the actual owner of her rightful claim.