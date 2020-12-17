ACB registers case against former XEn, others

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today registered a case against Bansi Lal Bhardwaj the then Executive Engineer, Mahore Irrigation Division Dharmari, Reasi and other engineers for incurring huge expenditure in the name of flood protection on both sides of river Chenab followed which searches conducted.

According to a statement issue here, the spokesperson said that on the basis of a verification conducted by Anti Corruption Bureau regarding the allegations of huge expenditure incurred in the name of flood protection on both sides of river Chenab at Reasi, despite that the areas had suffered huge loss to life and property due to flash floods erupted in September 2014 and February 2015, revealed that 21 flood protection works were executed by then Executive Engineer, Mahore Irrigation Division Dharmari, Reasi on both sides of river Chenab during the year 2010-11 to 2014-15.