ACB registers case against revenue officials for illegal mutation of land records

Anti Corruption Bureau Wednesday registered a case against TarsemLal, then NaibTehsildarBishnah, Dev Raj then Patwari and others for illegal mutation of land records.

In a statement issued here, the ACB spokesperson said that it registered a case against the concerned officials for illegal mutation of land records.

“A verification was conducted by ACB on the basis of a complaint that ManoharLal, then PatwariBishnah has committed forgery and prepared fictitious Form No. 5 for resumption of land from his father, under Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 in favour of ex-landlord, ChamanLal S/O Munshi Ram R/O Bishnah,” the statement said “The complainant has further alleged that the forged form was presented in the Tehsil Office after 08 years and entry was made in the register due to which litigation has cropped between him and ex-landlord.”

“Verification conducted revealed that land bearing khasra No. 7 (2Kanal & 4Marla), 14 (2Kanal & 5Marla), 116 (1Kanal 13 Marla) and 199 (5Kanal & 3 Marla) total measuring 11Kanal 05Marla was vested upon Dhanna S/O Khazana u/s 8 of J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 vide mutation No. 804 dated 27.02.1991. Later, the Ex-landlord ChamanLal S/O Munshi Ram R/O Bishnah Town applied for resumption of land u/s 7 of the Agrarian Reforms Act and filed an appeal before the then ADC Jammu vide order dated 12.06.1999, then ADC Jammu cancelled the Mutation No. 804 and the case was remanded to TehsildarBishnah for enquiry. Verification further revealed that in reference to Form No. 5 under the provisions of section 7 of the Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, Mutation No. 1168 dated 18.10.2000 was attested by the Collector (ACR Jammu) in favour of ChamanLal (ex-owner) to the extent of land measuring 05 Kanals and 12 ½ Marlas.