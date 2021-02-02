ACB registers disproportionate assets case against former Excise Commissioner

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against a former Excise Commissioner.

A statement of ACB issued here said that an FIR No 04/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB, Jammu against the then Excise Commissioner, J&K, Muhammad Javed Khan of House No 4, Mirza Lane opposite Makkah Masjid Bathandi.

It said that the case was registered on the basis of a preliminary inquiry that the suspected officer had accumulated huge assets in the shape of immoveable and movable properties in his own name, in the name of his wife and other family members within J&K and outside J&K.

The statement said that disproportionate assets also included immovable properties worth crores of rupees in Gurugram, Haryana and movable properties in the shape of cars and other luxurious household items, costly electronics gadgets and jewellery.

The ACB statement said that the value of the assets found in possession of Khan and his family members and the expenditure incurred by him was grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income which constitute offences punishable under sections 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006.

It said that during the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court.

“In compliance to the warrants issued by the court, two search teams were dispatched to conduct the searches at Gurugram and Noida (NCR Delhi). House search was also conducted at the present residence of the accused at Bathandi, Jammu. The search teams found and seized incriminating documents relating to un-accounted for wealth and assets acquired by the accused by resorting to corrupt practices,” the statement said