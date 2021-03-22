ACB registers disproportionate assets case against PDD Chief Engineer Projects

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against the Power Development Department’s Chief Engineer (Projects), JPDCL, Jammu.

A statement of ACB issued here said that a disproportionate assets case was registered against Chief Engineer (Projects), PDD (JPDCL), Jammu Manhar Gupta of House No 168 Sector-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

The statement said that the case had been registered on the outcome of a preliminary inquiry conducted to look into the allegations that Gupta had amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It said that during the course of preliminary inquiry Gupta was found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name as well in the name of his family members.

“Besides this, huge deposits in bank accounts, investment in insurance companies, gold and silver in bank locker belonging to him and his family members were also discovered,” the statement said. “He was also found to have incurred huge expenditure on the education of his daughter.”

The ACB statement said that the assets acquired as well as possessed and expenditure incurred by Gupta and his family were found disproportionate to his known source of income which constitute offences punishable under section 5 (1) (e) r/w section 5 (2) of JK PC Act Svt 2006.

The statement said that a case under FIR No 09/2021 was registered against him at Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up.