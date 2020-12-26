ACB to probe issuance of fraudulent licences, corruption in transport offices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said that it was probing the issuance of fraudulent licences, corruption in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here, for illegally issuing licences to ineligible candidates for alleged pecuniary gains.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that in pursuant to a reliable information received that there is widespread corruption in the Regional Transport Offices located at Jammu, Samba and Kathua, while processing Learner’s Licences, Driving Licences, RC’s and also for clearing candidates in the driving tests, a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) was conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau in the RTO Offices located in these areas.

The teams which conducted the JSCs, checked all the vital points in the RTO Offices in Jammu, Samba and Kathua which were prone to corruption. The teams also scrutinized the records, interacted with public who were appearing for tests, learning tests etc to see if any middlemen/ touts are involved in the process of clearing the tests and also in getting the Learner’s Licence/ Driving Licence etc in an easy manner.