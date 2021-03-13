Jammu, Today's Paper
Access to justice vital for protection of rights of citizens: Justice Magrey

DLSA Ganderbal holds legal awareness camp at Kangan
High Court (HC) judge and Executive Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Saturday said that access to justice was important for ensuring the protection of rights of the citizens under various enactments and social welfare schemes.

Inaugurating a mega legal awareness-cum-services camp at Mammer, Kangan in Ganderbal, Justice Magrey stressed for making every endeavour and effort to make availability of “justice for all” a reality as per the mandate of the constitution.

He urged all the public authorities and semi-government registered institutions to connect the marginalised and targeted sections of the society living below the poverty live with different social welfare and poverty alleviation schemes of the Government of India and J&K government as well of different banks and financial institutions.

Justice Magrey said that he expected all public officers and public servants to be on “24-hour service” to the society. The camp was organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal with the objective of making people in general and poor and weaker sections of the society in particular aware of their entitlements under the various enactments and welfare schemes in compliance with the constitutional mandate of “access to justice for all”.

The camp had an exhibition of around 40 stalls of different departments, NGOs and establishments through which the necessary and useful information was furnished and services rendered to the marginalised people.

Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards, job cards, registration certificates, hearing aids, wheel chairs, uniforms, books, school bags, mulberry plants, forest saplings, chaff-cutters and trout farm construction work orders were distributed among the eligible beneficiaries. Chairman DLSA and Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal, Muhammad YousufWani and DC GanderbalShafkatIqbal also spoke on the occasion.

