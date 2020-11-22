Jammu, Today's Paper
Poonch,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 11:24 PM

Accident victims rescued on Mughal Road

Army on Saturday evening rescued seven persons who had sustained injuries in a road accident on Mughal Road.

Army in its official statement said that on Sunday, one Tata Mobile vehicle slipped and toppled near KM 24 point on Mughal Road.

“All travelling passengers in the ill-fated vehicle were trapped inside. Seeing this accident, Jawans from Army post at Poshana acted swiftly and rushed to the spot,” added army.

It said that army saved seven passengers including three ladies and they were provided necessary first aid and other support.

