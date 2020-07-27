Accounts Assistants demand declaration of ACC results

The Accounts Assistants 2010 batch on Monday demanded early release of results for the ACC exams (departmental exams) for which they appeared last year in May.

According to a statement, the assistants alleged that almost 450 candidates from the batch gave their first departmental exams (ACC Exams) in May 2019.

“More than one year has already passed but results have not been declared yet. We have already lost precious years of our youth to these delays,” Assistants said.

They further added that PSC recently issued the notification of new ACC exams, the last date of which is 14th August 2020 without bothering to declare our results.