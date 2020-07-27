Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 7:14 AM

Accounts Assistants demand declaration of ACC results

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 7:14 AM
Representational Pic

The Accounts Assistants 2010 batch on Monday demanded early release of results for the ACC exams (departmental exams) for which they appeared last year in May.

According to a statement, the assistants alleged that almost 450 candidates from the batch gave their first departmental exams (ACC Exams) in May 2019.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

“More than one year has already passed but results have not been declared yet. We have already lost precious years of our youth to these delays,” Assistants said.

They further added that PSC recently issued the notification of new ACC exams, the last date of which is 14th August 2020 without bothering to declare our results.

Related News