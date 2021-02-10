Accused persons, witnesses can enter court premises after following COVID SOPs: HC

J&K High Court today permitted entry of witnesses and accused persons in the court premises with certain conditions in view of COVID19 situation.

“In continuation to the order number 839/RG dated 03.02.2021, the Chief Justice has directed that the entry of witnesses and accused persons be permitted in the court premises subject to the strict compliance of the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) pertaining to the containment of COVID19,” reads the order issued by the J&K High Court, while referring to the resumption of physical hearing of cases.