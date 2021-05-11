Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:25 AM

ACR Revenue Srinagar given additional charge

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:25 AM
GAD Order No 426
GAD Order No 426
Trending News
GK File Photo

Illicit timber seized in Konan forest area in Bandipora

File Photo of Baramulla town. [Photo/Aman Farooq/GK]

Corona curfew relaxation in Baramulla from 4:30 pm to 7 pm today

Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

Representational Photo

'156 arrested, 672 fined for COVID-19 lockdown violations'

Raeis Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Srinagar, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition Northern Railway Srinagar.

“In the interest of administration, Raeis Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Srinagar, should also hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railway, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read GAD Order No 426 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwivedi read.

Related News