ACR Revenue Srinagar given additional charge

“In the interest of administration, Raeis Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Srinagar, should also hold the charge of the post of Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railway, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read GAD Order No 426 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwivedi read.