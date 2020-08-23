Adapt viable strategy to develop best infra in J&K: LG to officers

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for adopting a viable strategy to develop best infrastructure for the people of J&K.

He said this during a meeting held to review pace of work on various mega developmental projects executed across Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to the Lt Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; and other senior officers.

“Adopt a viable strategy for providing best possible developmental infrastructure to the people of J&K and collaborated efforts from every stakeholder to bring about a massive developmental transformation in the region,” Lt Governor said.

He stressed on inter-departmental coordination and asked the Advisors and the Chief Secretary for regular monitoring of all the projects in order to achieve results on the ground.

The Lt Governor, while reviewing the restoration project of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, directed that Engineers be posted in Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex for technical supervision and designing.

Stressing on the need to strengthen medical infrastructure in the region, the Lt Governor directed for speedy execution of work on mega projects like AIIMS and other Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Jammu.

On multi level parking at Bus Stand, the LG was informed that the mega project, comprising of 80 Bus bays, 167 shops, 1312 car spaces, 177 two wheelers, Commercial space 85,000 sft, is on its completion stage and will be ready by the end of October.

The development of townships in Jammu division was discussed and it was briefed that total 11 locations have been identified for construction of affordable housing for the increasing population of the division. The townships are coming up under Jammu, Katra, Udhampur and Akhnoor Master Plans.

While reviewing the status of JDA housing projects at Nagrota and Muthi, the LG suggested for inclusion of commercial complexes in housing projects to make them more lucrative.

The LG e-inaugurated smart Wi-Fi connectivity under Jammu Smart City Mission at 6 places- Raghunath Bazaar, Residency Road, Mubarak Mandi to Parade Chowk, Bahu Fort, Apsara Road and Green Belt Park. He directed the authorities to expedite the process of DPRs for the leftout areas of Jammu city earmarked for the facility.

On Tawi Gated Barrage project, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control informed that IIT Roorkee has been roped in for its design, and all the data has been shared with them.

The LG also took stock of the progress on important projects like Jammu- Akhnoor road, IT Parks, Ujh Multipurpose Project, Shahpur Kandi project, Jambu Zoo, Mechanized Car Parkings, Airport expansion etc.