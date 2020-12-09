Admin gears for holding Phase-V of DDC polls in Jammu

Jammu, Today's Paper
Administration in Jammu region has geared for holding Phase-V of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat By -Elections being held today. 

According to official spokesperson, the District Election Authority Kishtwar, under the supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer, Ashok Sharma today dispatched 42 polling parties to their respective polling stations for Phase -V polling for District Development Council and Panchayat By-Elections being held tomorrow.  The polling parties left amid tight security and other logistics arrangements. These include 17 for Palmar and 25   for Thakrie DDC Constituencies. As per district election Authority, seven candidates are in fray for Palmar DDC constituency and five are contesting for Thakrie DDC constituency.

Besides, 2 candidates are in fray for 01 vacant Sarpanch seat in Palmar Block, while 4 candidates are fighting for lone vacant sarpanch seat in Thakrie Block.

Moreover,  4 candidates  are  in contest for 02 vacant panch seats in Thakrie  Block, while  the candidate for vacant  panch seat in Palmar Block has already been declared elected unopposed . In this phase a total of 8,864 voters are registered for Palmar DDC constituency and 11,810 voters are registered for Thakrie DDC Constituency.

