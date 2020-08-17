Admin Secys directed to remain present in Srinagar from Aug 24-Sep 25

General Administration Department (GAD) has ordered all the administrative secretaries to remain present in Srinagar from August 24 till September 25.

The GAD has issued a roster of administrative secretaries during annual darbar move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for summer session, 2020.

Accordingly, the Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Dwivedi issued order: “In view of the forthcoming review of the Lt Governor of issues relating to all the administrative departments and in partial modification of Government order number 651- JK (GAD) of 2020 of June 19, 2020, all the administrative secretaries shall present in Srinagar from August 24, 2020 (Monday) till September 25th, 2020 (Friday).”