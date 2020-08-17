Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 2:12 AM

Admin Secys directed to remain present in Srinagar from Aug 24-Sep 25

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 2:12 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department (GAD) has ordered all the administrative secretaries to remain present in Srinagar from August 24 till September 25.

The GAD has issued a roster of administrative secretaries during annual darbar move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for summer session, 2020.

Trending News
File Photo

LeT commander responsible for killing of 6 CRPF troopers slain in Handwara gunfight: Police

File Pic/GK

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Handwara

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

708 fresh Covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 30000

Representational Pic

Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

Accordingly, the Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Dwivedi issued order: “In view of the forthcoming review of the Lt Governor of issues relating to all the administrative departments and in partial modification of Government order number 651- JK (GAD) of 2020 of June 19, 2020, all the administrative secretaries shall present in Srinagar from August 24, 2020 (Monday) till September 25th, 2020 (Friday).”

Related News