Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:41 AM

Admin to begin special AADHAR enrollment drive from January 6

GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:41 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

District Administration Ramban is going to start a special AADHAR enrollment drive from January 6 in the district. 

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC),   NazimZai Khan, today convened a meeting of officers and representatives of private agencies engaged for AADHAR enrollment at different locations of the district. The DC discussed the modalities to ensure 100% coverage of the left out population in various Tehsils of the district in three phases. Additional Deputy Commissioner, HarbansLal; Assistant Commissioner Development, Zameer Ahmed Rishu; District Statics & Evaluation Officer, Gopal Singh; CEO, VinodKoul, CDPO and other concerned officers besides representatives of private agencies attended the meeting. The DC directed all the stakeholders to launch the AADHAR enrollment drive in a mission mode   to complete the process within the prescribed time frame. It was informed that the first phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Banihal, Pogal and Ramban including GundAdalkoot, Chamalwas, Changloo, Dooligam, Tethar, Bankoot, Pogal, Neel and Kunfar villages respectively from January 6  to January 23, 2021.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour

KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

The second phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Gool, Banihal, Batote, Pogal- Paristan, Khari and Ramsoo including Dhalwah, Kalimasta, CharilLamber, Dharmoond, Dhanmasta, Trigam besides Bohardhar from February, 11 to March, 01, 2021.

The third phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Batote, Ramban, Gool, Banihal and Khari including Chhampa, Batli, MaitraGovindPura, KothiJagir, Dedah, Chachahal and Khari respectively from March, 21 to April, 05. 2021.

The DC directed the Programme Officer, ICDS and CEO to ensure availability of machines at identified villages as per the schedule.

Latest News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

Snowfall, rain in North India

He directed the PO, ICDS and CEO to ensure wide publicity of the programme with the involvement of local PRIs through print and electronic media across the district.

Tehsildars and BDOs were directed to sensitize the people besides ensuring the presence of uncovered people of all age groups   from all walks of life.

Related News