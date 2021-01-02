Admin to begin special AADHAR enrollment drive from January 6

District Administration Ramban is going to start a special AADHAR enrollment drive from January 6 in the district.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC), NazimZai Khan, today convened a meeting of officers and representatives of private agencies engaged for AADHAR enrollment at different locations of the district. The DC discussed the modalities to ensure 100% coverage of the left out population in various Tehsils of the district in three phases. Additional Deputy Commissioner, HarbansLal; Assistant Commissioner Development, Zameer Ahmed Rishu; District Statics & Evaluation Officer, Gopal Singh; CEO, VinodKoul, CDPO and other concerned officers besides representatives of private agencies attended the meeting. The DC directed all the stakeholders to launch the AADHAR enrollment drive in a mission mode to complete the process within the prescribed time frame. It was informed that the first phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Banihal, Pogal and Ramban including GundAdalkoot, Chamalwas, Changloo, Dooligam, Tethar, Bankoot, Pogal, Neel and Kunfar villages respectively from January 6 to January 23, 2021.

The second phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Gool, Banihal, Batote, Pogal- Paristan, Khari and Ramsoo including Dhalwah, Kalimasta, CharilLamber, Dharmoond, Dhanmasta, Trigam besides Bohardhar from February, 11 to March, 01, 2021.

The third phase would be conducted in the villages of Tehsil Batote, Ramban, Gool, Banihal and Khari including Chhampa, Batli, MaitraGovindPura, KothiJagir, Dedah, Chachahal and Khari respectively from March, 21 to April, 05. 2021.

The DC directed the Programme Officer, ICDS and CEO to ensure availability of machines at identified villages as per the schedule.

He directed the PO, ICDS and CEO to ensure wide publicity of the programme with the involvement of local PRIs through print and electronic media across the district.

Tehsildars and BDOs were directed to sensitize the people besides ensuring the presence of uncovered people of all age groups from all walks of life.