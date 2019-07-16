Administrative secretaries asked to follow laid-down check-list for medical reimbursement claims

Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the administrative secretaries and head of the departments to submit valid case after strictly following the laid down check list for medical reimbursement claims.

As per a circular, it has been examined that Medical Reimbursement claims submitted to Finance Department by the various Administrative Departments for consideration in relaxation of the J&K Civil Services (Medical Attendance-cum-Allowance) Rules, 1990, has been incomplete in various aspects as per rules in vogue.

Many cases have been submitted without the prior approval of Competent Authority in the departments. To ensure speedy disposal of Medical Reimbursement claims and with the aim to avoid any hardship to the claimants, a checklist has been devised.

The circular said the check list, duly filled, shall be furnished by the Administrative Departments along with the medical reimbursement proposals to the Finance Department for seeking concurrence in relaxation of rules.

Accordingly, all the Administrative Secretaries are requested to ensure that the Medical Reimbursement claims are submitted to the Finance Department along with the checklist. Incomplete cases shall not be entertained by the Finance Department.