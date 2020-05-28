Admission process to Polytechnics revamped

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved the proposal of the Technical Education Department bringing in key reforms in the department. The AC accorded sanction to the change in nomenclature, structural and procedural reforms and revamping of admission process to the polytechnics.

The decision to change in the nomenclature of the department from “Technical Education Department” to “Department of Skill Development” and accordingly “Directorate of Technical Education” to “Directorate of Skill Development” comes in the backdrop of the shift in focus from imparting technical education in Polytechnics and ITIs, to creation of a skilled manpower base, in tune with the contemporary demands of the market and industry. The change will make things more relatable to the renewed emphasis on skill for self employment by the Government of India.

The Administrative Council also approved hiring of a consultancy to review the courses being offered at Polytechnics and ITIs, keeping in view the evolving market scenario and to make appropriate recommendations for future reforms in the trades/subjects being taught, new subjects to be offered, changes in syllabus and requirement of new labs/equipment to help revive these courses.

Further, the admission process to the Polytechnics has also been revamped. The mandate of the admission process to Polytechnics has been shifted from Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) to Board of Technical Education (BOTE). The respective institutes shall also have the mandate to fill in vacant seats of diploma courses, if any, after BOTE counselling is over, at their own level. The admission to Polytechnics shall be done on the basis of academic merit in Class 10th by the Board of Technical Education as per AICTE norms, dispensing with the process of entrance examination for admission to the said institutes from 2021.

To bring the admission process in sync with the AICTE guidelines, AC reduced the eligibility criteria for admission to the diploma courses, being offered by the Polytechnics to 35% marks as against existing 40% marks in 10th/SSC.

Besides, the Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the transfer of administrative control of three other institutes imparting skill training, including Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar, Food Craft Institute, Jammu and Craft Development Institute, Srinagar. The decision shall go a long way in maintaining the skill ecosystem in J&K by helping optimal utilisation of resources and by avoiding duplicity of efforts.