Advisor Baseer for effective MGNREGA implementation

To take stock of various ongoing developmental works being executed in RDD, PDD and Tourism sectors in the district, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan conducted a day long extensive tour of District Udhampur on Saturday.

According to a statement, he assessed status of convergence plan taken with various line departments and the progress of works under MGNREGA. BDOs were directed to keep regular check over the progress of works on the ground in order to achieve the targets in a stipulated time frame. Strict directions were passed to BDOs to regularly hold meetings with PRIs. He advised the RDD staff to follow social distancing and use hygienic practices and directed them to aware the rural masses about the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. RDD was asked to construct play grounds in every Panchayat under MGNREGA and increase the number of works.

Advisor Baseer Khan paid visit to Jeevika Project site at Malhar constructed under convergence of MGNREGA and other district schemes and interacted with the farmer’s community and PRIs. He stressed to promote organic farming in all the Jeevika clusters in the district to increase their agriculture income.

Advisor directed Chief Engineer JPDCL to create a Transformer Bank, implement the amnesty scheme expeditiously, identify the households without electricity in district Udhampur also asked to share the power cut schedules with consumers and PRIs so that people know about these in advance.

Advisor directed Director Tourism to identify the potential tourism sites and upgrade the existing tourism sites with modern facilities and submit proposal for requirement of funds if any. He also asked to identify the parking space for Patnitop and submit the necessary proposal. Development authorities were directed to upgrade the bedding capacity and other tourist facilities at their destinations.