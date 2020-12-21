Advisor Baseer Khan flags off 2nd batch of Sarpanchs for exposure visit to Uttarakhand

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today flagged off the second batch of Sarpanchs from Jammu and Kashmir for Uttarakhand on a five day training cum exposure visit.

The aim of the visit is to expose the Sarpanchs to the best practices and make them learn about the flagship schemes and success stories of the Panchayat system prevalent in the state of Uttarakhand.

Advisor Baseer Khan along with Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, held a brief interaction with the delegation before flagging off a batch of Sarpanchs of different districts of the UT from Panchayat Bhawan here today.

While flagging off the rally, Advisor said that this is a golden opportunity for the Sarpanchs of Jammu and Kashmir to learn from the place which has a well established structure of Panchayat system. He exhorted upon the Sarpanchs to take maximum advantage of the field exposure tour so that the best practices learnt will be replicated in various Panchayats of J&K.